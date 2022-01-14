Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92.

PJT has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

PJT opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

