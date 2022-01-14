KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for BOX in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BOX’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in BOX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,589 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.