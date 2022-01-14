Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 1,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,080 shares of company stock valued at $724,019. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

