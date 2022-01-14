Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Down 5.3%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 11,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 446,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.