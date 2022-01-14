Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

TXRH opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.20. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

