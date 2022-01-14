Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.
TXRH opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.20. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
