Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
RBA stock opened at C$77.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.78. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$94.96.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$410.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
