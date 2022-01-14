Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

RBA stock opened at C$77.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.78. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$94.96.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$410.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.00.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.