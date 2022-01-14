Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $306,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE WST opened at $380.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.