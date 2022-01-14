Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $327,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.93.

COST opened at $516.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.69 and a 200-day moving average of $478.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

