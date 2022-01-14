Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,043 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.28% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $405,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $154.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

