Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 179.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $86.27 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

