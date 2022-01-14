Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.30

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.30 and last traded at C$128.74, with a volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.14.

MEQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

