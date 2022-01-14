Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.