Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

