Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

