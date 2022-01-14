Suncor Energy (SU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently:
- 1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$45.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$45.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating.
- 12/14/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.
- 11/29/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.
- 11/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$46.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
SU stock opened at C$34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.99.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.