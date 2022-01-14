Suncor Energy (SU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently:

1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$45.00.

1/5/2022 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.

11/29/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

11/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$46.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SU stock opened at C$34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

