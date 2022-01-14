Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.59 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

