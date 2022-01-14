Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.93.

Shares of EXPE opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,569 shares of company stock valued at $29,968,561 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

