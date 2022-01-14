Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $29.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.18% from the stock’s current price.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.14 and a beta of 2.50. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

