Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Truist

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.98% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

NYSE:OXY opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

