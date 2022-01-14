Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 596.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 73,382 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.