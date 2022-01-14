VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Position Trimmed by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RTH opened at $188.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.14. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $199.65.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.515 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

