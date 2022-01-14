Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Lessened by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 46.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

PSTG stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.