Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

