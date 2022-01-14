Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

