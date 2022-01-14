Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APD opened at $294.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.17 and a 200 day moving average of $286.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

