Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $337.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.87. Waters Co. has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

