Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,901 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

KHC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

