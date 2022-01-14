Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 118,578 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

