Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avantor worth $1,563,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.50 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.