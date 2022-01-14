Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Tops $220.79 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $220.79 million and approximately $46.09 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.24 or 0.00329214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00087670 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00125163 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002841 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,831,091,200 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

