SparkPoint Fuel Price Hits $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $661,499.32 and approximately $220,592.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.67 or 0.07605545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.60 or 0.99491225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00067868 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

