TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of TTGT opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

