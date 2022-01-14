DinoSwap Market Cap Reaches $5.06 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $388,530.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.67 or 0.07605545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.60 or 0.99491225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00067868 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 161,147,566 coins and its circulating supply is 73,400,837 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

