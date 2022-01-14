Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nikon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nikon in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Shares of NINOY stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Nikon has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

