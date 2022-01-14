FY2022 EPS Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Recruit in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of RCRRF opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. Recruit has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.14%.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

