Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 46,301 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Best Buy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 39.0% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.18.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.54 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

