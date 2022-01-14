Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 72,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,423,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,174,000 after buying an additional 768,652 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.