American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,101,000 after acquiring an additional 248,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

