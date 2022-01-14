Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $307.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.05.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.