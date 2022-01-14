Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $217.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.07 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

