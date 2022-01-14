Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

