National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$75.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.