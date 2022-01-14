Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $433.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

ACN opened at $361.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.44. Accenture has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

