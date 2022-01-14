Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.46 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Five Below worth $34,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $176.48 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.29.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

