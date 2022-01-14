CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,536 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,905 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,160,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

