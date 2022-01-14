55I LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

