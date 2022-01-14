Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 114.3% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 143,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 133,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

