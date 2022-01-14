Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after buying an additional 1,076,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.