AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SWRM stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

