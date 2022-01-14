AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SWRM stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
AppSwarm Company Profile
