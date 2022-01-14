Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.